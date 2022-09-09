Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) closed at 83.67 in the last session, up 1.74% from day before closing price of $82.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2578681 shares were traded. EMR reached its highest trading level at $83.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on March 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Bulanda Mark J sold 4,574 shares for $97.35 per share. The transaction valued at 445,297 led to the insider holds 190,519 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMR has reached a high of $103.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMR traded on average about 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 592.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.87M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 5.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EMR is 2.06, which was 2.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for EMR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.24B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22B and the low estimate is $19.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.