Is this a Prime Time To acquire Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) stock

The price of Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) closed at 4.18 in the last session, up 4.50% from day before closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084486 shares were traded. KIRK reached its highest trading level at $4.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KIRK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $30 previously.

On October 15, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On December 01, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 01, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Strain Nicole Allyson sold 12,000 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 135,600 led to the insider holds 131,442 shares of the business.

JOYCE ANN E bought 2,242 shares of KIRK for $24,978 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 5,336 shares after completing the transaction at $11.14 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, Lewis John Hartnett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $16.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,179,500 and bolstered with 805,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIRK has reached a high of $27.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8259.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KIRK traded on average about 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.46M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KIRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 3.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.54% and a Short% of Float of 22.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.75 and a low estimate of $-0.87, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.07 and $-1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.98. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $-0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $506.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $498.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.18M, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $521.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.3M and the low estimate is $518M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.