Is this a Prime Time To acquire Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) stock

After closing at $6.56 in the most recent trading day, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) closed at 6.50, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1196965 shares were traded. LILAK reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LILAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 03, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 03, 2018, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Hussain Aamir bought 10,000 shares for $8.60 per share. The transaction valued at 86,000 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Hussain Aamir bought 10,000 shares of LILAK for $89,900 on May 24. The SVP, CT&PO now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share. On May 12, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 567,151 shares for $8.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,597,439 and bolstered with 567,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILAK has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.45M. Insiders hold about 7.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.12% stake in the company. Shares short for LILAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 4.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LILAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.17B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.