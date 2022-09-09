It’s a good day to be an Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 27.87, up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $27.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003558 shares were traded. CUZ reached its highest trading level at $28.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CUZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $41.

On September 01, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 01, 2021, with a $48 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cousins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has reached a high of $42.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CUZ traded 923.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 958.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.62M. Shares short for CUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 5.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.21, CUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 66.10% for CUZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $770M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.06M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $826M and the low estimate is $753.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.