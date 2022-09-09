It’s a good day to be an Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Duke Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at 60.46, up 1.02% from its previous closing price of $59.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2519204 shares were traded. DRE reached its highest trading level at $60.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $74 from $78 previously.

On May 16, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $65.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Schnur Steven W sold 4,431 shares for $62.19 per share. The transaction valued at 275,564 led to the insider holds 2,006 shares of the business.

Schnur Steven W sold 2,707 shares of DRE for $176,036 on Aug 15. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $65.03 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Denien Mark A, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 9,652 shares for $62.13 each. As a result, the insider received 599,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Duke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRE has reached a high of $66.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRE traded 2.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 384.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.40M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.45% stake in the company. Shares short for DRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 5.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, DRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 44.00% for DRE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 25, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.96M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.