It’s a good day to be an Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shareholder

In the latest session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at 8.34 down -11.28% from its previous closing price of $9.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263104 shares were traded. ERAS reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Erasca Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERAS has traded an average of 381.94K shares per day and 724.01k over the past ten days. A total of 120.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.86M with a Short Ratio of 39.53, compared to 15.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.35, while EPS last year was $-1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.23 and $-1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.39. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.8 and $-2.11.