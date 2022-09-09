It’s a good day to be an Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shareholder

In the latest session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at 2.23 down -7.08% from its previous closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10021597 shares were traded. HMY reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8254.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HMY has traded an average of 4.99M shares per day and 6.59M over the past ten days. A total of 610.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.93M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15M with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 10.92M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.05, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 45.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.