It’s an appealing income play to consider Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

The price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at 7.99 in the last session, up 3.36% from day before closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292862 shares were traded. MRSN reached its highest trading level at $8.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On March 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on March 31, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,341 led to the insider holds 4,371 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. bought 14,760 shares of MRSN for $47,182 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 8,663,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,759 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,776 and bolstered with 8,648,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 124.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $14.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRSN traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 867.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.31M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 6.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.96 and $-2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 19,830.20% from the average estimate.