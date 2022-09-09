It’s an appealing income play to consider Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

The price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed at 106.68 in the last session, up 1.05% from day before closing price of $105.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1298766 shares were traded. NBIX reached its highest trading level at $108.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NBIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $114 to $94.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 21,533 shares for $105.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,281,331 led to the insider holds 18,888 shares of the business.

Cooke Julie sold 754 shares of NBIX for $75,400 on Jun 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 16,918 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, POPS RICHARD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $76.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,144,462 and left with 29,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 896.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $109.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NBIX traded on average about 710.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 609.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 3.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.63 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $341.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.52M to a low estimate of $326M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $288.9M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.55M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $364.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.44M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.