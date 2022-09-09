It’s an appealing income play to consider Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

After closing at $5.37 in the most recent trading day, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) closed at 5.68, up 5.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1381718 shares were traded. CURV reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CURV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Stephenson Anne sold 2,775 shares for $7.34 per share. The transaction valued at 20,368 led to the insider holds 291,721 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURV has reached a high of $25.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 515.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 441.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.15M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CURV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.01, compared to 2.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 24.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $351.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $359.9M to a low estimate of $339.3M. As of the current estimate, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.74M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $313.25M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.99M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.