It’s an appealing income play to consider Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)

After closing at $37.62 in the most recent trading day, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) closed at 38.36, up 1.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335869 shares were traded. XENE reached its highest trading level at $38.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XENE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 57.90 and its Current Ratio is at 57.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on August 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On July 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

On October 28, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 28, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when AULIN SHERRY sold 15,355 shares for $39.57 per share. The transaction valued at 607,597 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ROBIN SHERRINGTON sold 43,879 shares of XENE for $1,675,476 on Sep 01. The EVP, Strategy & Innovation now owns 16,796 shares after completing the transaction at $38.18 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, ROBIN SHERRINGTON, who serves as the EVP, Strategy & Innovation of the company, sold 21,352 shares for $38.57 each. As a result, the insider received 823,547 and left with 16,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $41.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 502.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 368.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 2.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.41 and low estimates of $-0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.58 and $-2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.05. EPS for the following year is $-2.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1.6 and $-3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XENE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.44M, up 3.90% from the average estimate.