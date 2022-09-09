It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) stock

The closing price of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) was 0.79 for the day, up 35.86% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1956 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8183039 shares were traded. BNTC reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5802.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Oliveira Steven Michael bought 10,553 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 32,126 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Oliveira Steven Michael bought 37,947 shares of BNTC for $120,687 on Nov 29. The 10% Owner now owns 989,447 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 88.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $4.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8106.

Shares Statistics:

BNTC traded an average of 2.24M shares per day over the past three months and 60.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.03M. Insiders hold about 9.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 103.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 9.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.