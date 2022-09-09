It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed the day trading at 1.33 down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2831925 shares were traded. DHC reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diversified’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4673.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHC traded about 2.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHC traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 238.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 7.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

DHC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.46.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.