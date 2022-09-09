It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Stem Inc. (STEM) stock

The closing price of Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM) was 16.16 for the day, up 3.39% from the previous closing price of $15.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5672442 shares were traded. STEM reached its highest trading level at $16.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STEM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On March 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tammineedi Anil sold 50,000 shares for $16.11 per share. The transaction valued at 805,460 led to the insider holds 4,589,849 shares of the business.

Carrington John Eugene sold 28,570 shares of STEM for $431,370 on Aug 17. The CEO and Director now owns 269,263 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, BUZBY DAVID S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 67,000 shares for $15.51 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,170 and left with 608,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STEM has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.82.

Shares Statistics:

STEM traded an average of 3.77M shares per day over the past three months and 3.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.47M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 15.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.05 and $-0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.7M to a low estimate of $53.3M. As of the current estimate, Stem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.34M, an estimated increase of 193.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.05M, an increase of 116.00% less than the figure of $193.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.59M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $368.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $391.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.37M, up 207.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $644.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $706.6M and the low estimate is $591.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.