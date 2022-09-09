JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $59.88 in the most recent trading day, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) closed at 59.91, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2931507 shares were traded. JD reached its highest trading level at $60.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $40 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $35.

On January 11, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $90.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Insiders hold about 5.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 21.52M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $38.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.56B to a low estimate of $37.33B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.73B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.46B, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.57B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.72B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.55B and the low estimate is $180.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.