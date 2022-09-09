KZR (Kezar Life Sciences Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $9.67 in the most recent trading day, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) closed at 9.58, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025926 shares were traded. KZR reached its highest trading level at $9.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.60 and its Current Ratio is at 39.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 08, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 16, 2018, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Wells Fargo initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2018, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 20,000 shares for $14.77 per share. The transaction valued at 295,400 led to the insider holds 890,691 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 60,000 shares of KZR for $1,004,400 on Mar 18. The Director now owns 870,691 shares after completing the transaction at $16.74 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Kauffman Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $16.45 each. As a result, the insider received 82,250 and left with 63,690 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $18.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.07M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 4.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 10.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.04 and $-1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.17. EPS for the following year is $-1.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.07 and $-1.47.