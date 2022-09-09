Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $14.70 in the most recent trading day, Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) closed at 14.99, up 1.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11798498 shares were traded. LCID reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LCID by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on April 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 140.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCID has reached a high of $57.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.60B. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LCID as of Jul 14, 2022 were 127.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 131.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 21.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.89 and $-1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.87 and $-1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.11M, up 4,940.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.11B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 156.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.