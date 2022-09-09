MQ (Marqeta Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) closed at 7.38 down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $7.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6800973 shares were traded. MQ reached its highest trading level at $7.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marqeta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 168.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

On June 07, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 07, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Weissman Seth R sold 100,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 950,000 led to the insider holds 6,157 shares of the business.

Weissman Seth R sold 70,000 shares of MQ for $1,437,098 on Nov 29. The now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.53 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, 83North II Limited Partnership, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,751,468 shares for $25.37 each. As a result, the insider received 69,797,337 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MQ has reached a high of $37.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MQ has traded an average of 9.92M shares per day and 6.48M over the past ten days. A total of 544.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 426.49M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 19.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.27 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $179.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $185M to a low estimate of $176.3M. As of the current estimate, Marqeta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.75M, an estimated increase of 80.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $741M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $709.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.17M, up 39.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $875M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.