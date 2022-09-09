Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) was 28.18 for the day, up 7.39% from the previous closing price of $26.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1658670 shares were traded. OSH reached its highest trading level at $28.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $18.

On May 27, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when PRICE GEOFFREY M sold 40,000 shares for $24.90 per share. The transaction valued at 996,187 led to the insider holds 1,073,270 shares of the business.

CLEM BRIAN sold 10,000 shares of OSH for $253,912 on Sep 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 568,768 shares after completing the transaction at $25.39 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, MYERS GRIFFIN, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $28.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,447,500 and left with 4,954,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $54.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.47.

Shares Statistics:

OSH traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 10.84, compared to 22.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 19.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.95 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.99. EPS for the following year is $-1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $-0.91 and $-1.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $536.1M to a low estimate of $517.42M. As of the current estimate, Oak Street Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $353.1M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.