OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) closed the day trading at 2.21 up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725640 shares were traded. OPK reached its highest trading level at $2.2475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 25, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $2.50.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on November 25, 2019, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 100,000 shares for $2.14 per share. The transaction valued at 214,138 led to the insider holds 197,256,694 shares of the business.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 200,000 shares of OPK for $507,949 on Aug 17. The CEO & Chairman now owns 197,156,694 shares after completing the transaction at $2.54 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 350,000 shares for $2.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 802,103 and bolstered with 196,956,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPK has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2034.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPK traded about 3.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPK traded about 2.85M shares per day. A total of 712.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 417.39M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.68M with a Short Ratio of 11.12, compared to 54.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.14% and a Short% of Float of 14.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $326.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.67M to a low estimate of $302.5M. As of the current estimate, OPKO Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $442.41M, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.38M, a decrease of -39.80% less than the figure of $-26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, down -36.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $945.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.