PATH (UiPath Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $13.84 in the most recent trading day, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at 13.95, up 0.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17108194 shares were traded. PATH reached its highest trading level at $14.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PATH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $32 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Ramani Hitesh sold 22,800 shares for $20.70 per share. The transaction valued at 471,905 led to the insider holds 426,799 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares of PATH for $827,820 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 317,505 shares after completing the transaction at $20.70 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $20.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,069,760 and left with 1,387,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $59.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 541.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 409.71M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 16.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.25M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.