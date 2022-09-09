PBI (Pitney Bowes Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed at 2.82 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543535 shares were traded. PBI reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 50.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 49.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 86,918 led to the insider holds 101,930 shares of the business.

Fairweather James Arthur bought 4,335 shares of PBI for $14,823 on Aug 01. The EVP & Chief Innovation Officer now owns 143,260 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Goldstein Daniel J, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal & Compliance of the company, bought 3,013 shares for $3.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 80,822 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8823.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBI has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.65M over the past ten days. A total of 173.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 9.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PBI is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.17. The current Payout Ratio is 73.60% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $872.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $872.37M to a low estimate of $872.37M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.45M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $-0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.