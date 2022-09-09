PIXY (ShiftPixy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, ShiftPixy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 31.00, up 176.54% from its previous closing price of $11.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+19.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17846768 shares were traded. PIXY reached its highest trading level at $32.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PIXY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIXY has reached a high of $203.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PIXY traded 73.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 339.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 40.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PIXY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 272.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 895.02k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.