The name Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) closed at 0.22 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0005 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3355779 shares were traded. ATXI reached its highest trading level at $0.3555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2163.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Vazzano Joseph Walter sold 7,160 shares for $1.62 per share. The transaction valued at 11,599 led to the insider holds 65,252 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2709, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5365.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATXI has traded an average of 271.47K shares per day and 202.02k over the past ten days. A total of 21.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.28M. Insiders hold about 51.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 93.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.