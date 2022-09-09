The name Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 82.99, up 4.13% from its previous closing price of $79.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1446860 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $92 from $114 previously.

On January 11, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $75.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when BUSSE KEITH E sold 5,040 shares for $83.51 per share. The transaction valued at 420,890 led to the insider holds 724,034 shares of the business.

Graham Christopher A sold 12,000 shares of STLD for $998,400 on Jun 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 85,338 shares after completing the transaction at $83.20 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, BUSSE KEITH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $73.01 each. As a result, the insider received 365,046 and left with 727,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $100.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STLD traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.32M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 7.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.01, STLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.55 and a low estimate of $3.34, while EPS last year was $4.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $4.46 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.47 and $17.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.92. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 11 analysts recommending between $13.14 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $5.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.9B to a low estimate of $4.29B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.71B and the low estimate is $15.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.