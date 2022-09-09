There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) can be one of them

The closing price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) was 31.87 for the day, up 8.07% from the previous closing price of $29.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015961 shares were traded. DNLI reached its highest trading level at $31.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.09.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On September 21, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 21, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 20,000 shares for $31.61 per share. The transaction valued at 632,282 led to the insider holds 1,930,356 shares of the business.

Ho Carole sold 2,424 shares of DNLI for $77,520 on Aug 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 170,663 shares after completing the transaction at $31.98 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Krognes Steve E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,253 shares for $33.22 each. As a result, the insider received 74,845 and left with 149,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $56.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.24.

Shares Statistics:

DNLI traded an average of 666.71K shares per day over the past three months and 756.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.19M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.78, compared to 7.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.71 and low estimates of $-0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.13 and $-3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.6. EPS for the following year is $-2.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.9 and $-3.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $9.73M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.91M, an estimated increase of 57.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $72.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.