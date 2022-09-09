There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Oatly Group AB (OTLY) can be one of them

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) closed the day trading at 3.21 up 2.56% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2020799 shares were traded. OTLY reached its highest trading level at $3.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OTLY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 27, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 21, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $7.40.

On November 30, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Reduce rating and target price of $7.80.HSBC Securities initiated its Reduce rating on November 30, 2021, with a $7.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLY has reached a high of $18.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3408.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OTLY traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OTLY traded about 2.56M shares per day. A total of 591.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.00M. Insiders hold about 47.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.5M with a Short Ratio of 6.58, compared to 23.63M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.48. EPS for the following year is $-0.37, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $183.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.98M to a low estimate of $179.64M. As of the current estimate, Oatly Group AB’s year-ago sales were $147.21M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.95M, an increase of 34.20% over than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.4M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $905.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $879.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $643.19M, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $963.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.