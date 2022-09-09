There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) can be one of them

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) closed the day trading at 31.46 down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $31.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10105907 shares were traded. ZIM reached its highest trading level at $31.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZIM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $91.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZIM traded about 4.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZIM traded about 6.36M shares per day. A total of 119.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.92M. Insiders hold about 33.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Dividends & Splits

ZIM’s forward annual dividend rate is 27.10, up from 2.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $12.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $14.34 and a low estimate of $11.94, while EPS last year was $7.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.28, with high estimates of $11.47 and low estimates of $8.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.78 and $42.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $44.6. EPS for the following year is $15.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $26.41 and $6.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.35B and the low estimate is $8.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.