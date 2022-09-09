There is a good chance Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) closed at 4.60 in the last session, up 2.91% from day before closing price of $4.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2489338 shares were traded. BBVA reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3470.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBVA traded on average about 3.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.99B. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BBVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBVA is 0.34, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.86. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBVA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2012 when the company split stock in a 48:47 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.19B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.2B and the low estimate is $23.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.