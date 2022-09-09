There is a good chance Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $17.76 in the most recent trading day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) closed at 18.64, up 4.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270319 shares were traded. LSPD reached its highest trading level at $18.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSPD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On January 26, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $112 to $60.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $121 to $103.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $130.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 774.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.07M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.21% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.68, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.25 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.32. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $0 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $770M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $548.37M, up 36.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $993.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $914M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.