There is a good chance Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $22.05 in the most recent trading day, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) closed at 22.35, up 1.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1467949 shares were traded. MGY reached its highest trading level at $22.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $23.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 per share. The transaction valued at 202,575,000 led to the insider holds 10,912,450 shares of the business.

Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $202,575,000 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 10,912,450 shares after completing the transaction at $27.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $21.72 each. As a result, the insider received 162,900,000 and left with 13,528,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.61M. Shares short for MGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.55M with a Short Ratio of 8.54, compared to 13.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MGY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $449.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $528M to a low estimate of $382.43M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $231.24M, an estimated increase of 94.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.36M, an increase of 61.30% less than the figure of $94.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $564.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.55M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 59.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.