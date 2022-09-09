There is a good chance Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $0.33 in the most recent trading day, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) closed at 0.29, down -12.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0407 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688625 shares were traded. NAVB reached its highest trading level at $0.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 13, 2013, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On November 07, 2013, Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $3.

On January 24, 2013, Burrill Institutional Research started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $5.Burrill Institutional Research initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on January 24, 2013, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 when Witter Malcolm G bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,952 led to the insider holds 98,257 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVB has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8472.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 76.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 139.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.87M. Insiders hold about 27.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 96.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 69.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $50k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219k, an estimated decrease of -77.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $915k, down -41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.9M and the low estimate is $7.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,385.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.