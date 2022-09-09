There is a good chance Prologis Inc. (PLD) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed at 127.91 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $126.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3056912 shares were traded. PLD reached its highest trading level at $128.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 220.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2021, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $135.

On September 01, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $159.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 01, 2021, with a $159 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares for $118.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,779,750 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

LYONS IRVING F III sold 44,385 shares of PLD for $7,305,727 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 22,431 shares after completing the transaction at $164.60 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, ZOLLARS WILLIAM D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,350 shares for $155.68 each. As a result, the insider received 210,168 and left with 15,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLD traded on average about 3.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 740.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 737.85M. Insiders hold about 0.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 12.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PLD is 3.16, which was 2.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.27 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.