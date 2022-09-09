There Is Still Room For Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) was 138.49 for the day, up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $135.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123162 shares were traded. WMS reached its highest trading level at $139.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On March 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $145.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on February 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when FISCHER ALEXANDER R sold 4,000 shares for $146.71 per share. The transaction valued at 586,839 led to the insider holds 16,453 shares of the business.

KLEIN ROBERT M sold 214 shares of WMS for $30,760 on Aug 17. The EVP, Sales now owns 111,363 shares after completing the transaction at $143.74 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, KLEIN ROBERT M, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 20,553 shares for $150.88 each. As a result, the insider received 3,100,936 and left with 111,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.36.

Shares Statistics:

WMS traded an average of 722.56K shares per day over the past three months and 585.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.78M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, WMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $5.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.22. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $5.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $888.17M to a low estimate of $812.99M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $624.84M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.