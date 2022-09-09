There Is Still Room For Li Auto Inc. (LI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) closed the day trading at 26.03 down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $26.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7924986 shares were traded. LI reached its highest trading level at $26.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On March 24, 2022, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LI traded about 11.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LI traded about 7.24M shares per day. A total of 965.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.07M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 28.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $31.38, with high estimates of $14.28 and low estimates of $32.12.

