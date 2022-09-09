There Is Still Room For Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) closed the day trading at 6.52 down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $6.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3596929 shares were traded. PAYO reached its highest trading level at $6.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAYO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $5.50 previously.

On March 04, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $7.

On December 10, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 10, 2021, with a $8.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when LEVINE MICHAEL G sold 7,400 shares for $6.21 per share. The transaction valued at 45,954 led to the insider holds 1,208,361 shares of the business.

Galit Scott H. sold 17,726 shares of PAYO for $110,078 on Aug 23. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,628,543 shares after completing the transaction at $6.21 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, LEVINE MICHAEL G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 36,965 shares for $6.80 each. As a result, the insider received 251,362 and left with 1,178,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Payoneer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 465.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYO has reached a high of $10.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAYO traded about 3.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAYO traded about 3.2M shares per day. A total of 345.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.13M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $-0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $131.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.5M to a low estimate of $124.84M. As of the current estimate, Payoneer Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.77M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.98M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.4M, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $676.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $726.35M and the low estimate is $641.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.