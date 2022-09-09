There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

As of close of business last night, Adobe Inc.’s stock clocked out at 383.63, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $379.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2268079 shares were traded. ADBE reached its highest trading level at $386.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $375.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $362 from $591 previously.

On June 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $600 to $500.

On March 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $570.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on March 29, 2022, with a $570 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Lewnes Ann sold 794 shares for $400.00 per share. The transaction valued at 317,600 led to the insider holds 23,988 shares of the business.

Belsky Scott sold 2,711 shares of ADBE for $1,066,995 on Jul 26. The EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud now owns 26,089 shares after completing the transaction at $393.58 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Garfield Mark S., who serves as the SVP, CAO & Corp. Controller of the company, sold 132 shares for $409.75 each. As a result, the insider received 54,087 and left with 2,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $699.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $338.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 399.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 459.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADBE traded 2.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 472.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 463.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 6.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $3.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.45, with high estimates of $3.53 and low estimates of $3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.73 and $13.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.52. EPS for the following year is $15.84, with 26 analysts recommending between $16.98 and $15.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.89B and the low estimate is $19.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.