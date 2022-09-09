There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding NexImmune Inc. (NEXI)

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) closed the day trading at 1.12 down -11.11% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29349807 shares were traded. NEXI reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On March 09, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on March 09, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Verstandig Grant bought 26,876 shares for $2.28 per share. The transaction valued at 61,385 led to the insider holds 1,105,495 shares of the business.

Verstandig Grant bought 25,000 shares of NEXI for $53,538 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 1,078,619 shares after completing the transaction at $2.14 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Verstandig Grant, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,374 and bolstered with 1,053,619 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXI has reached a high of $18.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8992.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEXI traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEXI traded about 100.86k shares per day. A total of 22.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.14M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 455.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.66 and a low estimate of $-0.72, while EPS last year was $-0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.7, with high estimates of $-0.66 and low estimates of $-0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.93 and $-2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.35. EPS for the following year is $-1.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.94 and $-1.79.