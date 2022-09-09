This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: C3.ai Inc. (AI)

In the latest session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at 14.58 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $14.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2386488 shares were traded. AI reached its highest trading level at $14.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.17.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of C3.ai Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Parkkinen Juho sold 2,120 shares for $18.19 per share. The transaction valued at 38,563 led to the insider holds 363,926 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 1,174 shares of AI for $21,531 on Jun 29. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 366,046 shares after completing the transaction at $18.34 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, ABBO EDWARD Y, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 175 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 3,362 and left with 212,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $53.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AI has traded an average of 2.34M shares per day and 3.29M over the past ten days. A total of 106.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.26M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 15.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.76. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $65.31M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.16M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.8M and the low estimate is $377.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.