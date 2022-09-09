This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Kanzhun Limited (BZ)

In the latest session, Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) closed at 22.12 down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $22.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1534951 shares were traded. BZ reached its highest trading level at $22.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.88.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kanzhun Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 30, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 30, 2021, with a $44 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kanzhun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZ has reached a high of $43.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BZ has traded an average of 3.73M shares per day and 4.38M over the past ten days. A total of 434.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.41M. Insiders hold about 10.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 6.79M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163.26M to a low estimate of $158.84M. As of the current estimate, Kanzhun Limited’s year-ago sales were $183.1M, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.66M, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $-11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $905.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $666.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.26M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $909.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.