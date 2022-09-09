This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TaskUs Inc. (TASK)

As of close of business last night, TaskUs Inc.’s stock clocked out at 17.94, up 8.20% from its previous closing price of $16.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134511 shares were traded. TASK reached its highest trading level at $17.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TASK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $19 from $28 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $24.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when BCP FC Aggregator L.P. sold 8,127,882 shares for $61.44 per share. The transaction valued at 499,346,997 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 8,127,882 shares of TASK for $499,346,997 on Oct 25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.44 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Maddock Bryce, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,974,799 shares for $61.44 each. As a result, the insider received 121,324,344 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TaskUs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TASK has reached a high of $85.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TASK traded 504.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 612.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.76M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TASK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 928.7k with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $242.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.5M to a low estimate of $237.6M. As of the current estimate, TaskUs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $161.98M, an estimated increase of 49.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.46M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $49.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TASK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $992.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $760.7M, up 30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.