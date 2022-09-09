This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Gap Inc. (GPS)

As of close of business last night, The Gap Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.64, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $9.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6328876 shares were traded. GPS reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Laughton Mary Beth sold 6,387 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 64,317 led to the insider holds 31,561 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 16,755 shares of GPS for $209,565 on May 10. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 98,980 shares after completing the transaction at $12.51 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Breitbard Mark, who serves as the President & CEO, Gap Brand of the company, sold 7,311 shares for $17.01 each. As a result, the insider received 124,360 and left with 53,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $26.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPS traded 8.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 367.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.01M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 26.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 18.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, GPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.66B and the low estimate is $15.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.