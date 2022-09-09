Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) closed the day trading at 100.40 up 2.72% from the previous closing price of $97.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430778 shares were traded. CHK reached its highest trading level at $101.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 701.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $137.

On July 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $106.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

Wichterich Michael bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $244,500 on Jun 24. The Executive Chairman now owns 23,318 shares after completing the transaction at $81.50 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $82.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,126 and bolstered with 35,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $105.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHK traded about 2.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHK traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 126.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.63M. Shares short for CHK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 18.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.71% and a Short% of Float of 17.07%.

Dividends & Splits

CHK’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 0.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for CHK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:200 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.02 and a low estimate of $3.53, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.67, with high estimates of $6.09 and low estimates of $3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.57 and $11.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.18. EPS for the following year is $16.86, with 12 analysts recommending between $20.38 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.05B and the low estimate is $6.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.