Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

The closing price of Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) was 87.42 for the day, up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $86.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8097420 shares were traded. MRK reached its highest trading level at $87.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on July 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $102 from $89 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when FRAZIER KENNETH C sold 663,881 shares for $82.26 per share. The transaction valued at 54,611,362 led to the insider holds 586,795 shares of the business.

Litchfield Caroline sold 18,335 shares of MRK for $1,668,503 on Nov 04. The EVP & CFO now owns 24,114 shares after completing the transaction at $91.00 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, DeLuca Richard R., who serves as the EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth of the company, sold 29,782 shares for $90.40 each. As a result, the insider received 2,692,299 and left with 116,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $95.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.14.

Shares Statistics:

MRK traded an average of 9.66M shares per day over the past three months and 7.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 19.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, MRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.61 and $7.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $7.4, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.17 and $6.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.7B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.49B and the low estimate is $53.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.