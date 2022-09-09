Update from Baidu Inc. (BIDU): A steady trajectory

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed the day trading at 135.86 down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $137.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1788636 shares were traded. BIDU reached its highest trading level at $136.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIDU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $200 from $160 previously.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $188.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $125.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $182.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIDU traded about 2.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIDU traded about 3.58M shares per day. A total of 359.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.31M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 6.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $3.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.16. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.78 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.19B to a low estimate of $4.97B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.44B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7B and the low estimate is $20.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.