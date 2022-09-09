Update from Box Inc. (BOX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) was 26.59 for the day, up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $26.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132355 shares were traded. BOX reached its highest trading level at $26.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.94.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On March 03, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $28.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares for $30.49 per share. The transaction valued at 396,357 led to the insider holds 1,382,137 shares of the business.

Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares of BOX for $343,811 on Jul 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,395,137 shares after completing the transaction at $26.45 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Smith Dylan C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $25.65 each. As a result, the insider received 384,690 and left with 1,447,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $33.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.18.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 143.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.34M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $995.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.33M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.