Update from Penumbra Inc. (PEN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) was 197.49 for the day, up 6.23% from the previous closing price of $185.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069015 shares were traded. PEN reached its highest trading level at $203.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.00.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $195.

On April 19, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Roberts Johanna sold 1,700 shares for $175.04 per share. The transaction valued at 297,568 led to the insider holds 55,496 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Bridget sold 88 shares of PEN for $12,067 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 3,872 shares after completing the transaction at $137.12 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, O’Rourke Bridget, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 88 shares for $135.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,880 and left with 3,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEN has reached a high of $293.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 190.47.

Shares Statistics:

PEN traded an average of 386.38K shares per day over the past three months and 376.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $873.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $864.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $869.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.59M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.