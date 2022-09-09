Update from UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): A steady trajectory

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed the day trading at 3.64 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059981 shares were traded. TIGR reached its highest trading level at $3.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5999.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4268.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIGR traded about 1.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIGR traded about 1.8M shares per day. A total of 151.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.51M. Insiders hold about 25.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 11.72M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $52.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.58M to a low estimate of $52.58M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $81.28M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.49M, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310M and the low estimate is $251M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.