What shareholders can do to beat the market with MongoDB Inc. (MDB) stock

In the latest session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at 247.51 up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $246.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524262 shares were traded. MDB reached its highest trading level at $250.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MongoDB Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $360.

On June 29, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $190.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $310 to $350.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 14,090 shares for $257.52 per share. The transaction valued at 3,628,434 led to the insider holds 1,322,954 shares of the business.

Agrawal Archana sold 663 shares of MDB for $229,100 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 2,080 shares after completing the transaction at $345.55 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Porter Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,520 shares for $325.00 each. As a result, the insider received 494,000 and left with 29,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $590.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $213.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 314.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 366.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDB has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 2.41M over the past ten days. A total of 67.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.04M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.