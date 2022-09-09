What shareholders can do to beat the market with U.S. Bancorp (USB) stock

As of close of business last night, U.S. Bancorp’s stock clocked out at 47.05, up 2.48% from its previous closing price of $45.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7256282 shares were traded. USB reached its highest trading level at $47.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of USB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $56.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $63.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that USB traded 6.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 10.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, USB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 41.40% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.81 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $6.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $5.86B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.82B, an increase of 20.50% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.29B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.72B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.13B and the low estimate is $26.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.